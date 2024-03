Credit: WINK News

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s new District 4 office is set for this afternoon.

The Charlotte County Commission will commemorate the start of construction on the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office District 4 office and training center with a ceremony, Thursday afternoon.

The 20,286-square-foot building will house District 4 personnel, training operations, K-9 support space and kennel operations.

The voter-approved 2020 1% local option sales tax will fund the project.

It is scheduled to be completed in June of 2025.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., at 25490 Airport Road, east of Punta Gorda.