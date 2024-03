Easter weekend is celebrated all over Southwest Florida for a day filled with fun events for the whole family to enjoy.

On Sunday and the days close to Easter, there will be events in each county offering egg hunts, festivals, bunny photos and more.

Here are some Easter events happening in Southwest Florida:

Lee County

4th Annual Easter Festival & All Day Egg Hunt at Springtime Farms

Hosted By : Springtime Farms

: Springtime Farms March 2-31, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10761 Aqua Vista Drive, North Fort Myers, FL 33917

Bridgetown at Plantation Spring Family Fest

Hosted By : Bridgetown at the Plantation

: Bridgetown at the Plantation March 30, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bridgetown Amenities Center

11749 Kingsbridge Blvd., Fort Myers, FL

Easter Eggstravaganza

Hosted By : Grace Church

: Grace Church March 30, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

13 SE 21st Place, Cape Coral, FL 33990

Charlotte County

Easter Eggstravaganza Hunt

Hosted By : Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County

: Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County March 30, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

4033 Beaver Lane, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Hosted By : The Power of God Ministries

: The Power of God Ministries March 30, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

18316 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Easter Weekend Family Fun Event

Hosted by : New Day Christian Church

: New Day Christian Church March 30, 2 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Port Charlotte Campus back lawn

20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33954

60th Annual Easter Hippity Hoppity Hopalong

Hosted By : Charlotte County Community Services

: Charlotte County Community Services Centennial Park Recreation Center

March 30, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33953

Collier County

Spring Jubilee!

Hosted By : The City of Marco Island Parks and Recreation

: The City of Marco Island Parks and Recreation March 30, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Frank E. Mackle Community Park

1361 Andalusia Terrace, Marco Island, FL 34145

Easter Egg Hunt at First Naples Church

Hosted By : First Naples Church

: First Naples Church March 27, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Corner of Livingston and Orange Blossom

3000 Orange Blossom Dr., Naples, FL 34109

Easter Bunny Meet & Greet

Hosted By : Seed to Table

: Seed to Table March 29, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

4835 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL 34110

Hendry County

Easter Egg Hunt

Hosted By : Caloosa Baptist Church

: Caloosa Baptist Church March 30, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

137 Church Way, LaBelle, FL 33935

Blueberry Bunch Farm Easter Egg Hunt

Hosted By : Blueberry Bunch Farm

: Blueberry Bunch Farm April 4, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

2754 Howard Rd., LaBelle, Florida 33935

Easter Egg Hunt & Pictures with Easter Bunny

Hosted By : Athletic Ambitions

: Athletic Ambitions March 29, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Sissy’s Athletic Ambitions

875 Industrial Blvd, Labelle, FL 33935, United States

Non-members: $10, Members: $5

DeSoto County

1st Annual Hoppin’ For Homes Adult Egg Hunt

Hosted By : Arcadia-DeSoto Habitat for Humanity

: Arcadia-DeSoto Habitat for Humanity Adults Only, benefitting Habitat

March 29, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Arcadia Main Street office

22 Polk Ave., Arcadia, FL 34266

Brunch with Bunny

Hosted By : Rosé Café & Bakery

: Rosé Café & Bakery March 29, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

12 N Desoto Ave., Arcadia, FL 34266

If there’s an Easter event near you, send us the information at Tips@winknews.com, and we’ll post it here to share the holiday with the community!