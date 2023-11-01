Fort Myers man fighting Hamas overseas as soldier casualties rise

A Fort Myers husband and father left his family to go overseas and save hostages in Israel.

“I get to talk to my family every day that’s, that’s really a blessing. I call them every day, I send them messages, like pictures. It’s hard. It’s it’s coming up on a month here. It doesn’t look like I’m gonna be back home for who knows how long,” Logan Alef said.

WINK News first spoke to Alef days after the Oct. 7 massacre, when Hamas crossed into Israel and butchered hundreds. On Tuesday, Alef said he couldn’t share his location or what his mission was, but that the war was escalating.

Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) said while air strikes will continue, the IDF is significantly deepening its ground operations in northern Gaza.

The number of soldiers killed stands at 326, according to the IDF.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said their goal is to take out every Hamas terrorist.