American-Israeli soldier with SWFL ties fighting in Israel

An American-Israeli soldier with ties to Southwest Florida was called to serve in the Israeli army a week ago.

Motti Charter had to leave his two girls behind at home.

Motti’s father Harvey Charter lives in Fort Myers, and they’re both dual citizens of the U.S. and Israel.

“We have a cancer, a death cult to fight. That name is Hamas, which is just like ISIS, same old thing. and we unfortunately have to fight for our lives,” Motti said.

Right now, his son is safe.

Motti said he wakes up every day with more motivation to fight.

He sees the evil Hamas inflicts upon people: how they use men, women and children as human shields, and he knows they must be defeated.

“It’s survival. We’re concerned, of course, but we’re very proud of him,” Harvey said.

Motti couldn’t say where or what his mission is, but he is not alone in this fight.

“The morale is extremely high because we realize we can never let this happen again. What happened was a disaster, and these people want to kill us all. We’re also super, super, super sad, because every life counts, including Palestinian lives, by the way. Nobody wants to kill anybody. The reason why Hamas is not letting people leave the north of Gaza is they’re using them as human shields, literally human as human shields,” Mitto said.

Mitto said Hamas’ cruelty knows no end.

When the terrorists crossed the Gaza border into Israel, they allegedly butchered, raped, tortured men, women and children. They also killed their pets or left them behind to die.

“It shows you the difference between the two groups. One that cares about life and one that cares for nothing,” Mitto said.

Mitto said he and his fellow soldiers have spent the past week saving those dogs and cats.

Harvey said his grandchildren got back safely to the U.S. They’re staying with family, and that news brings comfort to Motti, knowing his girls are safe here at home, even if he is thousands of miles away fighting for Israel.