Lords of Chaos leader denied parole for 1996 music teacher murder

Kevin Foster

A “Lords of Chaos” leader on death row for the murder of a high school teacher was denied their latest attempt at an appeal on Wednesday.

According to the State Attorney, Kevin Foster, the Lords of Chaos ringleader, was convicted of first-degree murder in 1998.

At that time, the chaos group was a self-proclaimed militia. Their goal was to create disorder in Lee County by committing criminal acts.

In April 1996, Foster and other group members were caught by the victim while they prepared to vandalize Riverdale High School and set the auditorium ablaze. The victim told them to leave and said he would report what was happening to the resource officer the next day.

At the direction and insistence of Foster, the Lords of Chaos plotted to murder the music teacher.

The group went to the victim’s home, knocked on the door and when Mr. Schwebes answered, Foster shot him twice, killing him.