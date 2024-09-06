Man accused of plotting murder-for-hire denied bond

A man suspected of being involved with a murder-for-hire plot will stay behind bars.

Ryan Toranzo had his renewed motion to set bond denied today in Collier County Court.

Toranzo is one of three people arrested for the attempted murder of Scotty McCandless and his girlfriend Amy Chesser.

“Rebecca Gabbay and Ryan Toranzo and Julian Wolfe: they were unsuccessful in ending Amy and Scotty’s lives, but they did forever change their lives,” said Kristine Rhode, a family friend.

On June 1, 2023, Scotty and Amy McCandless’ car was shot into while on Immokalee Road.

Friday was another small step forward for the McCandless.

One of the three suspects, Ryan Toranzo was denied bond in court

“It was embracing to know that the bond was denied. There were over a dozen people in the courtroom on the prosecution side. They’re for support for Amy and Scotty,” said Rhode.

While Toranzo sits in jail, one of his alleged co-conspirators is out on bond.

Rebecca Gabay, the ex-wife of the victim, Scotty McCandless, and the third suspect, Julien Wolf, remain in jail.

“We hope that Ryan comes to his senses about things and definitely gives, you know, the information needed for Rebecca to go behind bars where she belongs for the rest of her days,” said Rhode.

Lindsay Downs is the mother of Scotty’s eldest child. She sent WINK News this statement on Friday.

“It’s another small win for Scott and Amy, but we aren’t even close to justice yet. We are all waiting as patiently as we can for real justice with all 3 of them behind bars.”