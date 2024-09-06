Man accused of plotting murder-for-hire denied bond

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
A man suspected of being involved with a murder-for-hire plot will stay behind bars. Ryan Toranzo had his renewed motion to set bond denied today in Collier County Court.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there was a crash on State Road 80 that has left at least one person dead Friday evening.
While it can sometimes be easy to fill a classroom with students, it is not so easy for teachers. Schools across the nation and locally in Southwest Florida are still dealing with the challenges of teacher shortages. With class back in session, so is teacher recruiting for DeSoto County schools. The assistant superintendent, Jake Reynolds, […]
We’re told the woman was driving with two kids in the car when a semi ran a red light and hit her Thursday morning.
A walkway to paradise! Brand new and blue, the Mobi-Mat is making things easier for Fort Myers Beachgoers.
Focused, hardworking, empowered. These women have made a name for themselves as Women of Steel.
After 20 years of getting kids to school safely, a beloved Collier County bus driver is retiring.
Convicted double-killer Wade Wilson has a new death row mugshot.
It’s Sizzle Season! Local restaurants are ready to welcome new faces by offering exclusive menu deals to attract new customers.
Port Charlotte’s QB found the endzone twice himself and had two passing touchdowns in the Pirate’s week two victory over North Fort Myers.
Authorities are investigating a crash in Cape Coral that injured a scooter rider.
Rogers is a local artist who has painted iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the pier. Sadly, his supplies were taken away, and now he needs your help finding them.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office has released the bodycam footage as deputies arrive on the scene in North Fort Myers after a gator bit a woman walking her dog near a pond on Thursday night.
The skin cancer melanoma is one of the most common and serious cancers in the U.S. It can be life-threatening in as little as six weeks.
State Road 82 is closed in both directions at the intersection of Harcourt Avenue due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries and one fatality.
A man suspected of being involved with a murder-for-hire plot will stay behind bars.
Ryan Toranzo had his renewed motion to set bond denied today in Collier County Court.
Toranzo is one of three people arrested for the attempted murder of Scotty McCandless and his girlfriend Amy Chesser.
“Rebecca Gabbay and Ryan Toranzo and Julian Wolfe: they were unsuccessful in ending Amy and Scotty’s lives, but they did forever change their lives,” said Kristine Rhode, a family friend.
On June 1, 2023, Scotty and Amy McCandless’ car was shot into while on Immokalee Road.
Friday was another small step forward for the McCandless.
One of the three suspects, Ryan Toranzo was denied bond in court
“It was embracing to know that the bond was denied. There were over a dozen people in the courtroom on the prosecution side. They’re for support for Amy and Scotty,” said Rhode.
While Toranzo sits in jail, one of his alleged co-conspirators is out on bond.
Rebecca Gabay, the ex-wife of the victim, Scotty McCandless, and the third suspect, Julien Wolf, remain in jail.
“We hope that Ryan comes to his senses about things and definitely gives, you know, the information needed for Rebecca to go behind bars where she belongs for the rest of her days,” said Rhode.
Lindsay Downs is the mother of Scotty’s eldest child. She sent WINK News this statement on Friday.
“It’s another small win for Scott and Amy, but we aren’t even close to justice yet. We are all waiting as patiently as we can for real justice with all 3 of them behind bars.”