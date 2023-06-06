Shooting incident under investigation involving a rollover crash in Collier County

Photo via CBS News.

Deputies are investigating and seeking information regarding a shooting incident on Immokalee Road near Twin Eagles Boulevard in Collier County around 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting involved a black pickup truck that crashed and rolled over. The two people inside the pickup truck were seriously injured.

SWFL Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information, contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300. You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by clicking here or calling 1-800-780-TIPS.