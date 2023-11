Road maintenance is set to begin on a section of Trafalgar Parkway between Santa Barabra Boulevard and Skyline Boulevard. Credit: WINK

A section of Trafalgar Parkway will be under construction for the next two weeks in Cape Coral on Wednesday.

All lanes of Trafalgar Parkway will be closed between Santa Barara and Skyline Boulevard.

Traffic signs will be operational to help divert motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians, while construction workers conduct their maintenance of the road section.

Expect traffic back-ups due to the maintenance, as parents who drive their children to Patriot Elementary and Challenger Middle School will be diverted.

According to the Cape Coral Communications Manager, the schedule was changed from the original 6 a.m. start time to Wednesday night. The exact start time is unknown.