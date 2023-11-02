DoorDash to implement testing warnings for non-tipping customers

DoorDash is implementing a testing warning inside the application where non-tipping customers may experience delays in their delivery. Credit: DoorDash

Your DoorDash order might take longer than normal if you decide not to tip, as the food service app begins testing a new warning system for non-tippers.

As the tipping culture becomes more pervasive, DoorDash decided to take an initiative against non-tippers.

“Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered,” will now be displayed upon ordering from the food delivery app who decide to leave out gratuity.

Dashers—the nickname of a DoorDash employee, can decide to give less priority or reject an order that acknowledges the non-tipping warning.

According to the DoorDash website, the company pays delivery workers between $2 and $10 per delivery plus 100% of tips.

Cash tippers can still experience delays on their orders due to this implementation.