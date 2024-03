FILE – An AT&T sign is seen at a store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. AT&T said, Saturday, March 30, 2024, it has begun notifying millions of customers about the theft of personal data recently discovered online. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

If you use the cellphone carrier AT&T, your personal information could be at risk.

AT&T has reported a massive data breach that has affected around 73 million accounts.

On Saturday, March 30, the company said the data leaked included personal information of both current and former AT&T customers, including Social Security numbers.

According to AT&T, data was leaked onto the dark web around two weeks ago, and the company is now reaching out to customers asking them to reset their passcodes.

AT&T is also asking customers to remain alert about any changes to their accounts or credit reports.

In February AT&T made headlines after a service outage affected approximately 74,000 customers.