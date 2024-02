Luismt94 [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are experiencing cellular service outages throughout the Southwest Florida area.

It is unclear how many people were affected by the outages; however, multiple cases were reported at around 4:30 a.m., on Thursday.

The website Downdetector confirmed around 33,000 AT&T outages have occurred nationwide.

AT&T has not yet addressed the outage situation on social media.

To view how many people were affected by the outages, refer to Downdetector.com