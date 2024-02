phone CREDIT WINK News

AT&T will be reimbursing customers affected by a network outage on Thursday.

AT&T said it will issue a $5 credit to “potentially impacted” wireless customers.

According to AT&T, the credit equals the “average cost of a full day of service.”

The mysterious outage began affecting customers throughout the U.S. at around 4 a.m., with approximately 74,000 being involved at the height of the outage, according to Downdetector.com.

A statement regarding the outages released by AT&T stated, “We have restored wireless service to all our affected customers. We sincerely apologize to them. Keeping our customers connected remains our top priority, and we are taking steps to ensure our customers do not experience this again in the future.”

The mobile network said it wanted to recognize the frustration the outage caused for its customers.

The cause of the outage is still unknown.