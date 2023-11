Fun games, greasy food, and good times. The fair at Fenway at Jetblue Park kicked off Friday!

It will be around for a few weeks with new rides and various shows.

The fair was canceled last year following Hurricane Ian.

It will be open every Thursday through Sunday until November 19.

On weekdays, the gates open at 5 p.m., but on weekends, they open at 1 p.m.

For more information on hours and a chance to score some BOGO tickets, click here.