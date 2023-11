Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels.com

A Fort Myers man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for the killing of an FBI informant during a hit job.

James Franklin Broomfield Jr., 37, was hired by convicted drug trafficker Robert Lee Ward to kill FBI informant Kristoper Smith for $30,000 after Ward learned of Smith’s cooperation with legal authorities in 2012.

The court ordered the sentence to run consecutive to a sentence Broomfield is currently serving for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Broomfield had pleaded guilty on Jan. 9, 2019.

On Jan. 7, 2013, Broomfield and an accomplice gunned down Smith in his vehicle while his girlfriend delivered a school lunch to their son.