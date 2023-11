Q: Any new news on the large lot off of 41 and Frederick? The last time you posted, Marriott was pitching a hotel and convention center. I guess that’s better than a strip mall. Any new info would be appreciated. Thanks. — M.J.W., Naples and New York

A: Since breaking the news six months ago that a major hotel is proposed for the vacant lots along the East Trail in East Naples that used to be home to Little Italy and Checkers Drive-In restaurants, the project is making its way through the Collier County permitting process.

The proposed 438-room luxury hotel and conference center is just outside the Naples city limits and across U.S. 41 East from the Metropolitan Naples high-density, mixed-use development in the Bayshore Gateway Triangle redevelopment area.

