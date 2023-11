Carroll Wagoner, wanted in Lee County (CREDIT: SWFL Crime Stoppers)

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for a man wanted in Lee County for felony charges.

According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, Carroll Wagoner is wanted for an original failure to redeliver a hired vehicle.

Please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers if you have any information at 1-800-780-TIPS. You may be eligible for a cash reward.