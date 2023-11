Photo by Alexander Grey on Pexels.com

When it comes to your pets/talented escape artists, it’s important to have a plan in case you are separated in an emergency.

Funny selfies and photos of your pets may be more important than you realize. Lee County Public Safety sent out a statement on how to keep track of your loved ones with fur. They said it’s important to have current photos of your animals in case they are lost or separated from you.

Always keep printed photos of your pets for an emergency, preferably with other emergency items set to the side.

You can check out Lee County Animal Services, which holds unidentified pets for three days.

Charlotte County also has a designated group for lost and found pets.

Collier County’s Domestic Animal Services provides access to many search boards online.