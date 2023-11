There’s excellent food from all over Southwest Florida at WINK Taste of the Town. This is the final day to soak up the food, sun, and fun at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers for 2023.

“I haven’t been here since the Hurricane so, it’s nice to be, see people out and enjoy,” an attendee told WINK News. Many gathered for food and live music at WINK Taste of the Town Saturday morning (CREDIT: WINK News)

It’s part of our WINK Feeds Families initiative, and the proceeds of Taste of the Town will benefit Harry Chapin Food Bank.

“It goes to support our families that are hungry. Hunger does not stop. Every day of the year, our children and families here in Southwest Florida, 1 in 8 adults and 1 in 6 children do not know where their next meal is coming from,” said Jennifer Denike, major gift officer of the Harry Chapin Food Bank.

You can join in the tasty fun Sunday. The event runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are available online or in person. You can also meet some of your favorite WINK personalities at the WINK tent.

