Antique shops are filled with mysteries and stories from the past, but a skull discovered in a local store is no treasure.

It’s a real human skull, and it was put out on the shelf to sell for $4,000, until a customer recognized the skull to be more than a replica.

Now, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is moving in to find out where this skull came from.

The skull is now with the medical examiner’s office, and they will try to figure out where this skull came from, how old it is, and whose it is.

All we know right now is that the business partners of Paradise Vintage Market found the human skull in a storage unit.

It was an anthropologist who came into their shop Saturday and found the skeletal remains on the shelf; she called the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to go and take a look at it.

Selling human remains is illegal in eight states, including Florida.

Right now, no one has been charged with any crime.

The anthropologist said it looked like a female native American skull, and if it is Native American, it has to be returned to its tribe for proper burial, but for now, it will stay with authorities who are working to unravel this mystery.