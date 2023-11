Signing Day at Florida Southwestern State College brings excitement for 16 student athletes as they make official where they will take their talents next. 15 are off to Division 1 programs with seven going to compete at the Power Five level.

11 of the 16 players involved in Tuesday’s Signing Day ceremony are on the baseball team. They committed to programs such as Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Pitt to name a few.

Freshman Landon O’Donnell is off to Florida State.

“In elementary school, we had a either wear your UF stuff or your Florida State gear,” O’Donnell said. “All my friends were Florida state and I liked Florida state…so that’s when it came on my mind maybe I can go there.”

Dez Lindsay shined in his freshman campaign for the Bucs basketball team. The Second Team All-Southern Conference shooter scored a scholarship to Oregon next season.

“Feels great,” Lindsay answered when asked what Tuesday meant to him. “It’s a relief really with all these coaches hitting me up. Just relieving.”

Staying on the hardwood, Addison Potts is also heading west. After transferring from Purdue for this season, the former South Fort Myers star will play for Cal State Northridge for the 2024-25 season.

“I went to the campus it was very beautiful,” Potts explained. “And the coaching staff is very good. And that was one of the main points that sold me.”

With volleyball, Izzy Collier made her commitment to Marshall official. But first, she’s on a mission to help the Bucs repeat as junior college national champs.

“I just want to be able to say that I did my best and I leave my name in the record book,” Collier said when asked about her legacy with FSW.

Sydney McCray also won a championship with the Bucs with the softball team. Now, she’ll take her .410 batting average to Grand Canyon University in Arizona.

“To say that ‘ll be attending a D1 university and playing at such a high level, it’s always been the goal and the dream,” McCray said.

The full list of commitments from FSW:

Softball:

Sydney McCray- Grand Canyon

Sietske Drijvers-Mercer

Volleyball:

Izzy Collier- Marshall

Men’s Basketball:

Dez Lindsay- Oregon

Baseball:

Logan O’Leary- UNC Charlotte

Reyn Watson- Appalachian State

Nate Earley- Appalachian State

Luca Danos- Loyola Marymount

Landon O’Donnell- Florida State

Jared Davis- Virginia Tech

Isaac Upole- Pittsburgh

Victor Figueroa- Pittsburgh

Alex Walsh- Oklahoma State

Justin Thomas- Arkansas

Jahir Perez- Southeastern University