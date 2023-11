Jason Chavez,(left) Jonathan Gonzalez (center), and Evelyn Rodriguez (right) mugshots. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a family of three for assaulting a disabled Lee County resident in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies responded to a physical disturbance call at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday, where they found a person in a wheelchair outside of his residence near 26th Street Southwest with injuries to his hands, knees and upper body.

According to LCSO, the victim was heading home when he was confronted by a woman who exited a Jeep wielding a metal pipe, with which she began to strike the victim.

In self-defense, the victim produced a pocketknife, provoking her two sons to exit the vehicle and attempt to restrain the victim, taking turns striking him, reports LCSO.

Police arrested Evelyn Rodriguez, 39, Jonathan Gonzalez, 20, and Jason Chavez, 18, for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and assault of a disabled person.

Rodriguez and Gonzalez were injured by the victim during the altercation.