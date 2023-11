Southwest Florida Jewish people are arming themselves to combat antisemitism, as threats against the faith communities have increased since the Israel war began.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland addressed the issue during a press conference on Oct. 19, confirming an increase in reported threats.

Among those listening to Garland’s statement are members of the Southwest Florida Jewish Community.

“I don’t want to be the next victim,” said Cape Coral resident Avigail Gev regarding her safety as a Jewish Floridian.

Reports across the country suggest a 300% increase in gun sales since Hamas, the ruling party of Palestine, attacked Israel.

David Patterson, director of training at the Alamo Range in Naples told WINK News of the dramatic uptick in firearm sales, while training has gone up to 300% for the month of October.

“Many customers have stated that they are brand new to owning a firearm,” said Patterson.

Mark Fiacable, owner of Florida FFL and Florida Gunsite said sales there are up considerably, with many claiming that it’s because of their Jewish.

“They [Jewish customers] had never had weapons in the past, but we’re really afraid now of repercussions,” said Fiacable. “They felt like now’s the time, they have to do something to protect themselves.”

Many Jewish Floridians are bracing themselves for the difficult reality they currently face.