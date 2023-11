Naples Zoo Gala from a previous year. (Credit: WINK News)

If you’re looking for a wild time, the Naples Zoo is hosting their annual Zoo Gala.

The gala, emceed by WINK News Anchors Corey Lazar and Lindsey Sablan, will feature a flora, fauna and flamingos theme.

The event will support the 43-acre zoo that attracts about 370,000 guests annually, according to the Naples Zoo.

Tickets have already sold out for the gala on Thursday, but you can click here for more information about the waiting list.