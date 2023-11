The City of Cape Coral will hold a committee meeting on several design options for the yacht club. Concept 1 for the Cape Coral Yacht Club. Credit: The City of Cape Coral

The first two concepts include amenities like a playground, an expanded beach, a 6,700-square-foot restaurant and a 15,000-square-foot resort-style pool.

Continuing on the first concept is a community center, the existing boathouse restaurant, a boat fuel pump, a three-level parking deck, boat ramp and a pier with a boardwalk.

Concept 2 for the Cape Coral Yacht Club. Credit: The City of Cape Coral

The second concept will feature some of the options of the first alongside new choices. The list of design options will include a proposed restaurant, a resort-style pool with a 1,500 square foot children’s pool attached alongside 74 surface parking spaces.

it’s important to mention the boat refueling station will remain no matter what.

The yacht club beach is set to reopen for the first time since Hurricane Ian on Friday.

The city committee meeting is set to start on Wednesday.