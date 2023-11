Jose Luis Garcia Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A Naples man has been arrested after he allegedly head-butted a referee at a soccer game after an argument.

According to a Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, 43-year-old Jose Luis Garcia, who was on the coaching staff for one of the teams, was arrested at Eagle Lake Community Park on Wednesday.

The arrest report said Garcia became argumentative due to the tension of the soccer game and believed the referee made a bad call.

The referee then decided to eject Garcia from the game.

A witness said before Garcia left, he head-butted the referee, which caused him to lose balance and fall to the ground.

Garcia is charged with battery on a sports official.