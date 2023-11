Publix (CREDIT: WINK News)

Authorities are looking into a serious fight that ended with the fatal stabbing of a man at a Publix store in Winter Haven.

The Winter Haven Police Department said a man inside the store, near the customer service desk, got into a physical fight when a group of others walked in, Thursday. That’s when things turned violent, according to police.

The man at the counter cut one of the other men during the fight. After the brawl, the group took off running from the store.

Later, the person who got stabbed was dropped off at the Winter Haven Emergency Department entrance. Shortly after, he was pronounced dead. Police said the person who dropped him off did not stick around.

While police are still trying to figure out what exactly happened, the Publix at 1395 Sixth Street NW remains closed for now.