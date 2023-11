Cinta and her three newborn cubs. Credit: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens welcome three newborn cubs to its Malayan tiger exhibit.

The Malayan tigers are critically endangered animals with about 150 left in the world.

Thanks to Cinta, the resident Malayan tiger within the Jacksonville Zoo, the population grew slightly larger on Sunday, Nov. 5.

Zoo visitors were informed of Cinta's pregnancy while keeping close attention to any updates.

The Jacksonville Zoo Animal Care staff will continue to closely monitor the newly formed family and will provide updates regarding any new developments.

The species is one of the smallest subspecies in the Southeast Asian region and is well known for being excellent swimmers, according to the World Wildlife Foundation.

Being native to Peninsular Malaysia, the tiger population had taken a significant hit to its numbers due to deforestation and urbanization.

The Malayan tigers also face pressure from the illegal wildlife trade, as Malaysian conservationists urge militaristic protection for the subspecies from poachers.

The usually solitary animals will spend up to two years raising and caring for their cubs, after which they will set off on their own.