New parking system at RSW for the holiday season

What to expect at RSW during holiday travel. CREDIT: WINK News

The holiday season is a time to be with family, and for many, it’s the only chance to see loved ones all year.

The only issue is everyone is trying to travel all at once, and there are only so many parking spots.

Southwest Florida International Airport is one of the more inexpensive airports for long-term parking, but now, they’re shaking up the system.

People who like to take long trips now must pay more to park here at RSW. After a week at full price, drivers used to get a $7-a-day discount. Not anymore.

$11 bucks a day is the price. $60 bucks a week, and with the season upon us also going up will be the number of people flying in and out of RSW.

“The parking lots are absolutely packed, and so you can look around for yourself. It’s people are gonna probably looking for alternative means of transportation to airports,” said Brad Heinrichs, who was flying out of RSW.

RSW said the price hike is not going anywhere for the foreseeable future, so if you’ve got any big trips planned this holiday season be prepared to pay more or find another way here that doesn’t involve parking your car.