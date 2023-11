Keyanna Corker mugshot. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Fort Myers Police Department arrested a woman for the robbery of a person at gunpoint over the weekend behind a popular pizza place.

Keyanna Kapree Corker, 27, voluntarily turned herself into FMPD early Friday morning for the robbery that occurred on Sunday behind the Downtown House of Pizza, popularly known as DHOP, located at 1520 Hendry St.

Corker is being charged with robbery with a firearm.

She is scheduled to have her first court appearance later Friday.