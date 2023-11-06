Woman wanted for armed robbery behind DHOP in downtown Fort Myers

Armed robber Credit: The Fort Myers Police Department

The Fort Myers Police Department is searching for a woman accused of robbing a person at gunpoint over the weekend behind a popular pizza place.

Fort Myers Police are looking for 27-year-old Keyanna Corker, who is accused of robbing a victim with a firearm.

It happened Sunday, behind the Downtown House of Pizza, popularly known as DHOP, located at 1520 Hendry St.

It remains unknown if the robbery was caught on camera.

If you have any information on Corker’s whereabouts, please get in touch with FMPD at 239-321-7700.

You can also submit a tip on the AtlasOne app or contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.