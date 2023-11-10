Honoring heroes with several Southwest Florida Veterans Day events

Saturday is Veterans Day and the many Southwest Floridians who served will be honored for their sacrifices with the “Healing Field of Honor” ceremony.

Over 1,000 American flags have decorated Laishley Park in Punta Gorda, one for each service person who served the country.

Visitors will be able to explore the field, read the dedication tags on the flags and reflect on the stories of people who have served.

The Healing Field of Honor will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Friday through Sunday.

Taps will be played at 5 p.m., throughout the event.

If you’re unable to attend the event, there are multiple Veterans Day related events throughout the Southwest Florida area:

The Midpoint Madness Veterans Day 5K Run. The event will close the Midpoint Bridge on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Charlotte County Veterans Day Parade begins on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Port Charlotte Beach Park.

The American Legion Marco Island Veterans Day Celebration begins on Saturday at 11 a.m., at the Veterans Community Park.

The Bonita Springs Veterans Day ceremony begins on Saturday at 11 a.m., at Riverside Park.

The opening ceremony at Laishley Park will begin at 10 a.m., Friday.