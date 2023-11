American flags waving in the wind on Veterans Day in Punta Gorda. CREDIT: WINK News

Join the community as the City of Cape Coral holds its annual Veterans Day Parade.

On Saturday, the City of Cape Coral will be paying tribute to those who lost their lives, those who served honorably and those who are continuing to serve.

The parade, starting at 11 a.m., will follow the south side of Cape Coral Parkway, heading west from Cape Coral St. to Chester St.

The parade will be overseen by Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.