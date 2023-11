Boats are positioned on dry land for the 50th annual Fort Myers Boat Show beginning Thursday, January 5, 2023. Credit: WINK News

The largest boat show on Florida’s Gulf Coast was witnessed by hundreds in attendance over the holiday weekend to gaze upon some marine marvels.

The fifty-first annual Fort Myers Boat Show took over the historic downtown district riverfront on Sunday. Over 500 boats were on display of all styles and sizes, representing over 130 manufacturers.

The show was packed with boaters eager to look at some engines, electronics, boat lifts and paddle boards at the Caloosa Sound Convention Center.

“We’ve had a great weekend here in downtown Fort Myers. We’re fortunate to have just such a beautiful landscape. I think the show is going to continue to grow,” said Kyle Good, manager of the Fort Myers Boat Show.

Based on this year’s attendance, Good expects next year’s show to be bigger and better.