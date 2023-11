Flooding along Ann and Elizabeth Streets (CREDIT: Punta Gorda Police Department)

An intersection in Punta Gorda is closed temporarily due to serious roadway flooding, according to police.

Punta Gorda Police said that the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Ann Street has been shut down due to a water main break that is causing flooding. Area of flooding within Punta Gorda (CREDIT: GOOGLE Maps)

Using alternate routes is advised until crews can repair the break and flooding subsides.