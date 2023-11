The Punta Gorda Police Department is currently investigating an incident where someone shot off a gun, prompting nearby schools to lockdown as a precaution.

According to PGPD, Baker Center, Charlotte High School, Punta Gorda Middle School, and Sally Jones Elementary were all placed on lockdowns, Monday morning, but they were lifted as of 9 a.m.

PGPD reports called it an isolated incident near Mary Street and Showalter Avenue.

Punta Gorda Police Lt. Dylan Renz spoke to WINK News regarding the status of the shooting.

“At this time, all we know is that a firearm was discharged,” he said. “We have no reason to believe that anybody was injured. The schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, but there was never any threat towards the schools.”

The details behind the shooting remain under investigation.