Even without having a real estate brokerage office in Collier County, LSI Companies has had a foothold there over the past 25 years. With eight properties currently on the market at a combined asking price of about $74 million, CEO Justin Thibaut said expanding with a third office there made sense.

This week, LSI will be celebrating the opening of its third office, the only one dedicated to brokering properties in Collier County. At 851 Fifth Ave. N., the 1,186-square-foot space is adjacent to the downtown Naples commercial core, which is central to conducting business in Collier. LSI has its Southwest Florida headquarters in south Fort Myers and also has an office in Punta Gorda, focusing on Charlotte County.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.