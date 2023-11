A Florida man was caught on camera lurking through a neighborhood wearing nothing but his underwear, socks, and sneakers.

Luis said it was a frightening experience. He went outside thinking his wife was home early from a concert and forgot her keys, so he wanted to help her. Instead, he found Florida man Victor Esquivel Garcia in his boxers lurking around his Golden Gate home. Victor Esquivel Garcia mug shot. CREDIT: COLLIER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Luis woke up at about 3 a.m. on Sunday to the sound of a rattling door knob.

“It sounded like someone was trying to open it like they didn’t have a key. That is why I thought it was my wife,” said Luis.

Luis was more than slightly surprised when his wife wasn’t at the door.

“A zombie. I don’t know if he was drinking or on drugs, but he was acting like a zombie,” said Luis. Victor Esquivel Garcia seen in his underwear near the door. CREDIT: BLINK Camera

Luis found Esquivel Garcia, from Lehigh Acres, clad in nothing but his underwear, socks, and sneakers.

“When I opened the door, he looked at me, and then I ran inside,” said Luis.

He ran because he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

“I really thought it was a joke or something because this had never happened before,” said Luis.

Luis explained it quickly became scary. It was just him and his young daughter at home.

“He went around the back of my house and he was trying to open all my doors,” said Luis.

The underwear and sneaker-clad man even tried to get inside Luis’s neighbor’s home and managed to get into his car.

“We always leave them open because we really do feel this is a really safe neighborhood. But we won’t be doing that anymore,” said Luis.

Luis says he’s grateful to CCSO for quickly getting to his home.

Esquivel Garcia was arrested that morning but has since bonded out.