Angel Escobar Credit: The Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested, accused of driving under the influence, after trying to elude a trooper by jumping into a canal in Collier County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said deputies arrested 22-year-old Angel Calderson Escobar for a DUI at Sunshine Boulevard and 16th Place Southwest on Sunday.

Escobar fled on foot and eventually jumped into the canal, but he then tried hiding in another creative location.

A trooper and Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies found him a short time later on the roof of a nearby residence.

He is charged with resisting an officer without violence, failure to obey police and DUI without a valid license.

Escobar remains in custody, Tuesday.