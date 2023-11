Ryan Mcbride, 30, mugshot. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for attacking four deputies with a sharp wooden stick while throwing bodily waste at them.

Ryan McBride, 30, was arrested on Nov. 7 after deputies responded to a disturbance call by neighbors at 10660 Founders Way in Bonita Springs.

Building maintenance staff reported that McBride allegedly threw an unknown liquid smelling like urine or feces at them, LCSO reported.

When authorities arrived at McBride’s address, deputies began talking with McBride and noticed he was acting irate. According to LCSO, as deputies tried to detain him, McBride started to become uncooperative and reached for a sharp wooden stick behind his front door. He then attempted to strike the deputy with the stick.

Authorities were able to grab the sharpened object from McBride. Then, McBride threw the unknown liquid at deputies while attempting to flee into his kitchen.

Four deputies were able to apprehend, handcuff and shackle him, as McBride continued to resist deputies by kicking, spitting and scratching.

He was transported to Gulf Coast Hospital for evaluation, as deputies believed he was under the influence of narcotics.

He has since attended a bond hearing and has been released pending trial.