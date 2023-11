MGN Online

Someone shot a mirror inside a Walmart bathroom in Cape Coral.

According to the incident report, officers responded to a shooting at the Walmart on Del Prado Boulevard South on Monday.

The Cape Coral Police report said a single gunshot was fired inside the men’s bathroom.

When officers went inside, they found the mirror in the accessible stall shattered and with a single gunshot hole.

The gun was left on the toilet, and the Violent Crimes Unit seized it and placed it into CCPD evidence.

On surveillance video, around the time of the gunshot, police said, a person around 13 to 18 years of age, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with curly brown, mid-length hair, left the men’s bathroom carrying a black backpack before police arrived.

No injuries were reported, and no one appeared to be the victim of an aggravated crime.