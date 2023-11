The Charlotte County School Board finalized the district’s legislative priorities during a Tuesday workshop session. It will ask the state for $30 million to build a new Port Charlotte Middle School and $5.5 million to build classrooms and training facilities for Charlotte Technical College’s aviation programs.

The county’s legislative delegation will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20, at Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association.

At the school board’s regular meeting Tuesday evening, all five board members unanimously voted to approve the district’s legislative platform.

Board member Kim Amontree said the school board hasn’t made a request for funds from the state in two decades.

