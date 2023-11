Photo by MART PRODUCTION on Pexels.com

A pest control company is brazenly offering a cash prize for one homeowner to voluntarily infest their property with cockroaches.

Pest Informer, a pest control company is performing a study where they will release around 100 cockroaches into a home, as to test a specific pest control technique.

The purpose of this study according to Pest Informer is to test out newer pest control methods as the strength of common household pests becomes stronger.

The company is offering an open application for people to participate in this 30-day study.

The company has a rule set for the study that the applicant must abide by:

You must own the home or have written approval from the homeowner.

You must be 21 years or older to qualify.

You must be located in the Continental United States

All tested cockroach treatments will be family and pet safe.

You must not try any additional cockroach treatments during the duration of the study.

At the end of the study, if the cockroach infestation hasn’t been eliminated, the company will use a traditional treatment at no additional charge.

If you’re interested in participating in this study, visit their website for more information.