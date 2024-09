The Foxmoor Lakes condos are in North Fort Myers. They were damaged in Hurricane Ian so a construction company came in. All residents moved out in November 2022 so that the repairs could be completed.

Owners say there’s been delay after delay with renovations, costing them lots of money.

Every month, homeowners are paying more than $500 for HOA fees, on top of having to stay with family and friends or even having to rent a new place while they wait for their home to be completed.

Kelley Fulks, a Foxmoor Lakes homeowner, got emotional when WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean asked her what her home means to her.

“Safety. A sense of being grounded, feel that I don’t have that feeling, not for two years,” Fulks said. “I feel like I’ve been treading water, pedaling, marking time. I haven’t done anything to progress in my life for two years because I haven’t been able to. I’ve just been trying to make it day to day.”

For two years, Fulks hasn’t been able to move back into her home at Foxmoor Lakes.

“I’m a retired teacher. I’m on a fixed income. I’m gonna have to get full, you know, another job, and I’m gonna be working for the rest of my life too so I can live in my condo,” Fulks said.

She’s not alone. There’s a group of people.

“It’s just very inconvenient, to say the least,” Sharon Ferguson, another Foxmoor Lakes homeowner unable to move into her home said.

Some are on the luckier side and moved in a few weeks ago.

“Should have been done, maybe within a year. That would be reasonable to me, but two years, I don’t think so,” a resident who moved in said.

They say it’s because of Standpoint Construction’s slow pace at finishing the job. Homeowners blame them for the delays and financial hardships.

“I understand it, and we do understand the situation,” Rene Trevino, Standpoint Construction’s Senior Vice President of Construction said.

Construction crews were on scene when WINK News visited the property, so we asked some questions. They told us labor issues and material shortages are to blame.

“I would be very upset too, as far as it’s been two years since I’ve been in my home. But there’s also a complexity to this that is seen or unseen, regarding the insurance process, regarding the supplemental process, and the financial piece of this that we have to keep moving forward,” Trevino said.

“It’s been a nightmare. It really has,” Fulks said.

Effects of Ian are felt all around southwest Florida as neighbors struggle to move back into their homes, Foxmoor Lakes being one example of that.

The second week in October is when Standpoint Construction hopes to move everyone in. They said 10 of the 35 are back in their homes.