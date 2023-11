The land set to be Festival Park. CREDIT: WINK News

The City of Cape Coral will begin accepting construction bids for Festival Park on Wednesday.

The city plans to turn the park into an outdoor show and event hub. The park will have an amphitheater and soccer fields.

The project, part of the Go Bond fund, has been in the works for years but was delayed when Hurricane Ian hit.

The goal is to get more people to visit and possibly live in Northwest Cape Coral.