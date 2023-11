What’s Ahead:

Widespread Rain and storms into tonight

Cold front Saturday – drier weekend with seasonal temperatures

Another system next week – isolated rain Tuesday and Wednesday, cooler for Thanksgiving

Next Three Days:

Today: Scattered rain and storms through early afternoon, then widespread rain and storms for the evening commute. Rain will continue through the evening and overnight. Highs in the mid-upper 70s to 80 where rain starts later. Breezy conditions with winds East 10-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain for the morning commute. Isolated rain will still be possible through the afternoon with drier weather more likely by the evening. Highs in the upper 70s-lower 80s. Breezy conditions with winds East 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few showers still possible. Seasonal day with highs in the lower-mid 80s. Winds from the West 10-15 mph.

Tropics:

Southwestern Caribbean Sea: A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the southwestern Caribbean Sea is associated with a broad trough of low pressure. Environmental conditions appear marginally conducive for development of this system, and a tropical depression could form late this week while the system begins moving northeastward across the western and central portions of the Caribbean Sea. This system will get swept up by a cold front that passes by Florida on Thursday and be forced northeast and away from the United States. Regardless of development, Florida won’t be threatened.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.

Offshore southeast coast of United States: An area of low pressure is expected to develop near southern Florida in a day or so. This system is then forecast to move northeastward near the Bahamas and offshore of the east coast of the U.S. late this week and over the weekend. Although development appears unlikely, this system is expected to produce gusty winds and heavy rains across portions of southern Florida, the Florida Keys, and the Bahamas during the next couple of days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…10 percent.

