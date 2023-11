A handful of Shawnee Road residents are seeking legal intervention to prevent or modify a 1,600-home community being planned by Lennar Homes just beyond their backyards.

When Dan and Shari Thompson built their home off Shawnee Road more than 30 years ago in eastern Lee County, they did so with the expectation of having no more than 123 new neighbors on the vacant 1,233 acres to their west.

That’s because the Lee County Commission created the Density Reduction/Groundwater Recharge area, or DR/GR, in the 1980s. Spread across more than 80,000 acres in eastern Lee County between state Road 82 and Corkscrew Road, records show it was designed to protect the county’s future drinking water supply and prevent urban sprawl.

