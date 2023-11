Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

A vehicle crashed into a dump truck, killing two people on Immokalee Road near Rabbit Run Road.

The incident was reported to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at around 6 a.m., Thursday.

All lanes of traffic are closed while CCSO and the Florida Highway Patrol investigate the cause of the crash.

CCSO advises motorists to seek alternative routes until the area is cleared. A detour on Everglades Boulevard and Oil Well Road is available to divert traffic.