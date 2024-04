Fatal crash in Collier County. CREDIT: UC Breaking News

A car crash killed one person in Collier County Thursday night.

As Florida Highway Patrol investigates, they’ve closed all northbound lanes on U.S. 41 at Wiggins Pass Road.

Troopers will re-route traffic to southbound lanes.

Fatal crash in Collier County. CREDIT: UC Breaking News

It’s not clear how many cars were involved, or if anybody else was hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.