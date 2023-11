Volunteers from Habitat for Humanity joined together to help build a home for one Cape Coral family.

The three-bedroom and two-bathroom home will be built for a single mother and her children, with the cost of her monthly payments being around 30% of her income.

Paying 30% of your income is a hard rule for Habitat for Humanity, as it helps families not be overwhelmed by payments.

Volunteers are building homes in Lee and Hendry Counties. Their goal is to build around 68 homes for the 2023-2024 year.

Habitat for Humanity is in partnership with Groundworks, a construction business that alongside volunteers will help construct homes at around 55 locations throughout the United States.

Volunteers are expected to complete the home by Spring of 2024.