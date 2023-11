The ladies of FGCU Volleyball are the back-to-back-to-back Atlantic Sun Tournament Champions.

It only took three sets for the top seeded Eagles to defend the conference title for the third straight year.

FGCU’s victory over Lipscomb marks its 10th ever ASUN Volleyball title.

The eagles got off to a strong start winning the first set 25-11, but the Bisons weren’t going down without a fight.

FGCU held on to take set two 25-21 and after getting off to a hot six-point start in set three the Eagles put it away at 25-20.

Fort Myers native Lily Tessier was named tournament mvp.

The Evangelical Christian School graduate, who played previously at Florida State and Iowa said this win at home was the perfect cherry on top of her career.

“It feels amazing,” Tessier said. “This has been the goal the entire year. This was a big reason why I came home and I just can’t believe that we finally made this come true.”

Her career isn’t over yet, the ASUN win earns FGCU an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Head Coach Matt Botsford said the goal is simple: keep winning matches.

“Our girls believe that they can win matches and that’s another first,” Botsford said. “We’ve won a match, but we want to get to the Sweet 16 which would be a super challenging goal, but they’re capable. We’d have to play outstanding, but we can do that.”

The Eagles find out who they face in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Nov. 26.